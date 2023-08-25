Ep. 297: Election Shenanigans Discoveries w/ Jason Ickes & Chris Kaijala | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Jason Ickes and Chris Kaijala back to the show to continue the gripping conversation surrounding election integrity, specifically within the hosts’ hometown of Michigan. This conversation not only touches on the fact that there are major discrepancies in the 2020 election results, but also the exact scenarios and how they are being addressed in court. While speculative, it seems apparent that there has been deliberate obstruction and procrastination in moving open cases forward. With unclear and fraudulent records being presented from officials, the lingering question becomes — why? Tune in to discover what our hosts believe is going on and how you can get involved in protecting our right to fair elections.
Episode Resources:
One Blood by John M. Perkins
Connect with Jason
Website: https://americaproject.com/
Articles: https://www.americanrevivalpress.org/
Connect with Chris
Website: https://electionintegrityforce.com/
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:
https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 297: Election Shenanigans Discoveries w/ Jason Ickes & Chris Kaijala | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtenay invites Jason Ickes and Chris Kaijala back to the show to continue the gripping conversation surrounding election integrity, specifically within the hosts’ hometown of Michigan. This conversation not only touches on the fact that there are major discrepancies in the 2020 election results, but also the exact scenarios and how they are being addressed in court. While speculative, it seems apparent that there has been deliberate obstruction and procrastination in moving open cases forward. With unclear and fraudulent records being presented from officials, the lingering question becomes — why? Tune in to discover what our hosts believe is going on and how you can get involved in protecting our right to fair elections.