Ep. 297: Election Shenanigans Discoveries w/ Jason Ickes & Chris Kaijala | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Jason Ickes and Chris Kaijala back to the show to continue the gripping conversation surrounding election integrity, specifically within the hosts’ hometown of Michigan. This conversation not only touches on the fact that there are major discrepancies in the 2020 election results, but also the exact scenarios and how they are being addressed in court. While speculative, it seems apparent that there has been deliberate obstruction and procrastination in moving open cases forward. With unclear and fraudulent records being presented from officials, the lingering question becomes — why? Tune in to discover what our hosts believe is going on and how you can get involved in protecting our right to fair elections.



