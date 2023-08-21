Ep. 296: Gnostic Technochrats Transhuman NeoFeudal Vision for Humanity w/ Joe Allen | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay invites Joe Allen to discuss his new book, DARK EON where he describes how “good people constructing a digital abomination.” …
“Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity
A road map of Singularity dreams, Luddite nightmares, eugenic ambitions, mass delusions, Gnostic inversions, and a predicted race war between cyborgs and legacy humans.”
With Joe’s theological, philosophical & scientific background, it’s always a fascinating discussion. The two engage in a riveting discourse surrounding transhumanism, AI, Gnosticism, human pathology, freewill and the future of humanity. They ponder the implications of the transhuman agenda, the merger of mankind with machines and ways to preserve the freewill of humanity.
Joe Allen has written for Chronicles, The Federalist, Human Events, The National Pulse, Parabola, Salvo, and Protocol: The Journal of the Entertainment Technology Industry. He holds a master’s degree from Boston University, where he studied cognitive science and human evolution as they pertain to religion. As an arena rigger, he’s toured the world for rock n’ roll, country, rap, classical, and cage-fighting productions. He now serves as the transhumanism editor for Bannon’s WarRoom.
Episode Resources:
Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari:
Amazon.com: Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow (Audible Audio Edition): Yuval Noah Harari, Derek Perkins, HarperAudio: Audible Books & Originals
The Age of AI by Henry Kissinger & Eric Schmidt:
Amazon.com: The Age of AI: And Our Human Future (Audible Audio Edition): Henry A. Kissinger, Eric Schmidt, Daniel Huttenlocher, Eric Pollins, Little, Brown & Company: Books
Connect with Joe:
Book: Dark Aeon: Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity
https://gettr.com/user/JOEBOTxyz
https://joebot.substack.com/
https://x.com/joebotxyz?s=21&t=pDclU7KnDWJM4Ozta1MBMQ
