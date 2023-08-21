Ep. 295: Vaccine Bioweapons & Electromagnetic Activation w/ Dr. Lee Merritt

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes everyone's favorite “medical rebel” Dr. Lee Merritt back to the show. This conversation ties together speculative evidence supporting that the Covid-19 vaccine was designed to be a bioweapon. Through a thread of overhead lies like how disease is transmitted, what causes symptoms, and of course the origins of Covid-19 itself, there are many questions your hosts aren’t afraid to ask including what’s really happening with the surge in electromagnetic frequencies (i.e. 5G) and vaccine side effects?



Dr. Lee Merritt graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in New York. She went on to complete Orthopedic Surgery Residency in the U.S. Navy and served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon. Dr. Lee Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995 and in that time has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association and president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.



Episode Resources:

Unrestricted Warfare: China’s Master Plan to Destroy America by Qiao Liang & Wang Xiangsui

Proof of a Conspiracy





Connect with Dr. Lee Merritt:

Website: https://drleemerritt.com

Twitter: @freedomdoc1

Telegram: @freedomdoc

Truth Social: @freedomdoc

—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:

https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com

MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com

Promo Code: CTP

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com

Discount code: UPRISING144K

LMNT:

https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY

Ignite Sales:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical thinking trivium method:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

Solutions webinar:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo

Richard’s GTW freedom vault:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

©2023 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe