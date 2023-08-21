Ep. 295: Vaccine Bioweapons & Electromagnetic Activation w/ Dr. Lee Merritt

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes everyone's favorite “medical rebel” Dr. Lee Merritt back to the show. This conversation ties together speculative evidence supporting that the Covid-19 vaccine was designed to be a bioweapon. Through a thread of overhead lies like how disease is transmitted, what causes symptoms, and of course the origins of Covid-19 itself, there are many questions your hosts aren’t afraid to ask including what’s really happening with the surge in electromagnetic frequencies (i.e. 5G) and vaccine side effects?
Dr. Lee Merritt graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in New York. She went on to complete Orthopedic Surgery Residency in the U.S. Navy and served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon. Dr. Lee Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995 and in that time has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association and president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.
Episode Resources:
Unrestricted Warfare: China’s Master Plan to Destroy America by Qiao Liang & Wang Xiangsui
Proof of a Conspiracy
Connect with Dr. Lee Merritt:
Website: https://drleemerritt.com
Twitter: @freedomdoc1
Telegram: @freedomdoc
Truth Social: @freedomdoc
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:
https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 295: Vaccine Bioweapons & Electromagnetic Activation w/ Dr. Lee Merritt
In this episode, Courtenay welcomes everyone's favorite “medical rebel” Dr. Lee Merritt back to the show. This conversation ties together speculative evidence supporting that the Covid-19 vaccine was designed to be a bioweapon. Through a thread of overhead lies like how disease is transmitted, what causes symptoms, and of course the origins of Covid-19 itself, there are many questions your hosts aren’t afraid to ask including what’s really happening with the surge in electromagnetic frequencies (i.e. 5G) and vaccine side effects?