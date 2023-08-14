In this episode, Courtenay invites life coach and speaker, Brad Axelrad, to the show. With over a decade of experience under his belt, Brad has helped thousands transform their struggles into strength through identifying and overcoming their fears (aka dragons). In working with his clients, Brad has come to discover that there are 5 core ‘inner dragons’ — imposter, scarcity, unheard, critics, and value. Tune in to find out which fear may be holding you captive and how to slay this dragon to live a more empowered, successful life!
Ep. 293: How To Harness The Power of Fear w/ Brad Axelrad | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
