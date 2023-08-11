Ep. 292: Escaping the Matrix of the Mind w/ Robert Edward Grant I The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Robert Edward Grant back to the show to discuss the matrix of the mind. Quoting our history’s most profound philosophers, charting astrological maps, and pointing to sacred geometry, Robert masterfully presents evidence in support of individual sovereignty. He shares his thoughts on how to protect oneself through futuristic data mining as well as how to uncover direction through ancient wisdom. With the powerful notion of releasing all judgements until we truly become one with the collective consciousness of love, this robust conversation will undoubtedly spark more questions and delightful curiosity.



Robert is a successful entrepreneur, best-selling author of PHILOMATH, prolific inventor, and founder of several corporate enterprises. Additionally, he is a prodigious artist, sculptor, music theorist, musician, and author of several research and patent publications spanning biology, DNA combinatorics, number theory, geometry, and physics. Robert is the Founder, Chairman, and Managing Partner of Strathspey Crown LLC, a growth equity holding company based in Newport Beach, CA with a broad portfolio of company and asset holdings spanning healthcare, clean energy, social media, and financial technology. In addition, he is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Crown Sterling Limited LLC, a next-generation Cryptography company, based on discoveries from his work in geometry and mathematics. He served as the founding CEO of AccessElite Corp from April 2017 until July 2018. Likewise, he served as the founding CEO of ALPHAEON Corporation from February 2013 until August 2016.



The Republic by Plato



