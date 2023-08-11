Ep. 292: Escaping the Matrix of the Mind w/ Robert Edward Grant I The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Robert Edward Grant back to the show to discuss the matrix of the mind. Quoting our history’s most profound philosophers, charting astrological maps, and pointing to sacred geometry, Robert masterfully presents evidence in support of individual sovereignty. He shares his thoughts on how to protect oneself through futuristic data mining as well as how to uncover direction through ancient wisdom. With the powerful notion of releasing all judgements until we truly become one with the collective consciousness of love, this robust conversation will undoubtedly spark more questions and delightful curiosity.
Robert is a successful entrepreneur, best-selling author of PHILOMATH, prolific inventor, and founder of several corporate enterprises. Additionally, he is a prodigious artist, sculptor, music theorist, musician, and author of several research and patent publications spanning biology, DNA combinatorics, number theory, geometry, and physics. Robert is the Founder, Chairman, and Managing Partner of Strathspey Crown LLC, a growth equity holding company based in Newport Beach, CA with a broad portfolio of company and asset holdings spanning healthcare, clean energy, social media, and financial technology. In addition, he is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Crown Sterling Limited LLC, a next-generation Cryptography company, based on discoveries from his work in geometry and mathematics. He served as the founding CEO of AccessElite Corp from April 2017 until July 2018. Likewise, he served as the founding CEO of ALPHAEON Corporation from February 2013 until August 2016.
Episode Resources:
The Republic by Plato
Connect with Robert:
Website: https://robertedwardgrant.com/
Instagram: @robertedwardgrant
YouTube: @Robert_Edward_Grant
Telegram: https://t.me/robertedwardgrant
Code X TV Show: https://www.amazon.com/Code-X-Season-1/dp/B0B173458H
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:
https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 292: Escaping the Matrix of the Mind w/ Robert Edward Grant I The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtenay invites Robert Edward Grant back to the show to discuss the matrix of the mind. Quoting our history’s most profound philosophers, charting astrological maps, and pointing to sacred geometry, Robert masterfully presents evidence in support of individual sovereignty. He shares his thoughts on how to protect oneself through futuristic data mining as well as how to uncover direction through ancient wisdom. With the powerful notion of releasing all judgements until we truly become one with the collective consciousness of love, this robust conversation will undoubtedly spark more questions and delightful curiosity.