In this episode, Courtenay invites Rachel Timothy to the show. Rachel is a trafficking survivor who has turned her pain into purpose to support other survivors. Through her book Open Blind Eyes, her programs at Stop Suffering in Silence, and her podcast, Rachel has become a beacon of hope shining light in a dark world. In this episode, Rachel opens up about the deeply devastating events of her childhood, how to identify local rings and victims, and ways to begin the journey of healing in life after.
Episode Resources:
The Body Keeps The Score by Bessel van der Kolk M.D.
Connect with Rachel
Website: https://stopsuffering.org/
https://www.racheltimothy.com/
Book: Open Blind Eyes
Podcast: https://stopsuffering.org/stop-sis-podcast/
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
Ep, 291: Stop Suffering in Silence w/ Rachel Timothy | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
