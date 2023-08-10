Ep, 291: Stop Suffering in Silence w/ Rachel Timothy | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Rachel Timothy to the show. Rachel is a trafficking survivor who has turned her pain into purpose to support other survivors. Through her book Open Blind Eyes, her programs at Stop Suffering in Silence, and her podcast, Rachel has become a beacon of hope shining light in a dark world. In this episode, Rachel opens up about the deeply devastating events of her childhood, how to identify local rings and victims, and ways to begin the journey of healing in life after.



Episode Resources:

The Body Keeps The Score by Bessel van der Kolk M.D.



Connect with Rachel

Website: https://stopsuffering.org/

https://www.racheltimothy.com/

Book: Open Blind Eyes

Podcast: https://stopsuffering.org/stop-sis-podcast/



—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:

https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com

MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com

Promo Code: CTP

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com

Discount code: UPRISING144K

LMNT:

https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY

Ignite Sales:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical thinking trivium method:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

Solutions webinar:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo

Richard’s GTW freedom vault:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

©2023 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe