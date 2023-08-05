Ep. 289: The Savior Complex w/ George Webb | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites investigative journalist, George Webb, back to the show. In part two of this conversation, the duo tackles the “savior complex”, a condition in which people seem to be disillusioned, waiting for someone to come and save them instead of taking action themselves. This is problematic when elitists are pushing extreme surveillance measures and tyrannical social credit systems upon the public with each passing second. It’s clear that those selling the problem are also selling the pill. By staying ahead of the schemes, George and Courtenay are empowering listeners to build immunity to the fear mongering and put pressure on those enforcing such corruption.



George Webb is an investigative journalist and author. He has written 10 bestselling books on Amazon including Awan Minutes Past Midnight, Blackberries Matter, Let’s Call Him McDuff, Rock Island Virus, and Corona 9/11. George is also host of the Youtube show called Biden’s Blackberry Roadshow.



Episode Resources:

None Dare Call It Conspiracy by Gary Allen & Larry Abraham

Dr. Mary’s Monkey by Edward Haslam



Connect with George:

Amazon Library

Substack: George Webb

Twitter: @RealGeorgeWebb1

—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:

https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com

MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/

Promo Code: COURTZ

FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com

Promo Code: CTP

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com

Discount code: UPRISING144K

LMNT:

https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY

Ignite Sales:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical thinking trivium method:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

Solutions webinar:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo

Richard’s GTW freedom vault:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

©2023 All Rights Reserved



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe