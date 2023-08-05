Ep. 289: The Savior Complex w/ George Webb | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites investigative journalist, George Webb, back to the show. In part two of this conversation, the duo tackles the “savior complex”, a condition in which people seem to be disillusioned, waiting for someone to come and save them instead of taking action themselves. This is problematic when elitists are pushing extreme surveillance measures and tyrannical social credit systems upon the public with each passing second. It’s clear that those selling the problem are also selling the pill. By staying ahead of the schemes, George and Courtenay are empowering listeners to build immunity to the fear mongering and put pressure on those enforcing such corruption.
George Webb is an investigative journalist and author. He has written 10 bestselling books on Amazon including Awan Minutes Past Midnight, Blackberries Matter, Let’s Call Him McDuff, Rock Island Virus, and Corona 9/11. George is also host of the Youtube show called Biden’s Blackberry Roadshow.
Episode Resources:
None Dare Call It Conspiracy by Gary Allen & Larry Abraham
Dr. Mary’s Monkey by Edward Haslam
Connect with George:
Amazon Library
Substack: George Webb
Twitter: @RealGeorgeWebb1
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:
https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 289: The Savior Complex w/ George Webb | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode Courtenay invites investigative journalist, George Webb, back to the show. In part two of this conversation, the duo tackles the “savior complex”, a condition in which people seem to be disillusioned, waiting for someone to come and save them instead of taking action themselves. This is problematic when elitists are pushing extreme surveillance measures and tyrannical social credit systems upon the public with each passing second. It’s clear that those selling the problem are also selling the pill. By staying ahead of the schemes, George and Courtenay are empowering listeners to build immunity to the fear mongering and put pressure on those enforcing such corruption.