Ep. 288: Distract & Divide Tactics w/ George Webb I The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites investigative journalist, George Webb, back to the show. In part one of this conversation, the duo dives into the variety of distractions that have served to keep citizens numb and divided over the years. One recent example being the simultaneous release of hit movies Barbie and Oppenheimer alongside The Sound of Freedom, which highlights the issues of human trafficking. We’ve seen this happen numerous times as bills and mandates have silently slid under the radar with little to no awareness of the public. Courtenay and George ask the better questions and encourage all Americans to stay alert with curiosity in order to protect their freedoms.

George Webb is an investigative journalist and author. He has written 10 bestselling books on Amazon including Awan Minutes Past Midnight, Blackberries Matter, Let’s Call Him McDuff, Rock Island Virus, and Corona 9/11. George is also host of the Youtube show called Biden’s Blackberry Roadshow.



Connect with George:

Amazon Library

Substack: George Webb

Twitter: @RealGeorgeWebb1



