Ep. 288: Distract & Divide Tactics w/ George Webb I The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites investigative journalist, George Webb, back to the show. In part one of this conversation, the duo dives into the variety of distractions that have served to keep citizens numb and divided over the years. One recent example being the simultaneous release of hit movies Barbie and Oppenheimer alongside The Sound of Freedom, which highlights the issues of human trafficking. We’ve seen this happen numerous times as bills and mandates have silently slid under the radar with little to no awareness of the public. Courtenay and George ask the better questions and encourage all Americans to stay alert with curiosity in order to protect their freedoms.
George Webb is an investigative journalist and author. He has written 10 bestselling books on Amazon including Awan Minutes Past Midnight, Blackberries Matter, Let’s Call Him McDuff, Rock Island Virus, and Corona 9/11. George is also host of the Youtube show called Biden’s Blackberry Roadshow.
Episode Resources:
World by DARPA?
Skull and Bones?
Connect with George:
Amazon Library
Substack: George Webb
Twitter: @RealGeorgeWebb1
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
EXPAT MONEY SUMMIT 2023:
https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 288: Distract & Divide Tactics w/ George Webb I The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode Courtenay invites investigative journalist, George Webb, back to the show. In part one of this conversation, the duo dives into the variety of distractions that have served to keep citizens numb and divided over the years. One recent example being the simultaneous release of hit movies Barbie and Oppenheimer alongside The Sound of Freedom, which highlights the issues of human trafficking. We’ve seen this happen numerous times as bills and mandates have silently slid under the radar with little to no awareness of the public. Courtenay and George ask the better questions and encourage all Americans to stay alert with curiosity in order to protect their freedoms.