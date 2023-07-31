Ep. 287: Free Your Children from The Dangers of The Education System w/ Tiffany Boyd | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Tiffany Boyd to the show. Tiffany is the founder of Free Your Children, which was initiated in 2020 to share the truth about education and equip parents with the resources to homeschool. After firsthand experience in the public school systems combined with in-depth research, Tiffany is sounding the alarm on the threat that’s encroaching upon students. From ulterior motive funding behind the school ‘choice’ movement to the sudden amassing of mental health professionals and SEL specialists, it’s clear that the children are not being put first. What is however, are globalist agendas, gender fluidity, and mind control tactics to not only manipulate the children, but the nation.
Tiffany holds a B.S. degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from MTSU. She is a former tenured public school teacher, homeschool consultant, speaker, homeschool advocate, and founder / administrator of Free Your Children, LLC and the Free YOUR Children radio show – which has a worldwide audience reaching millions each week!
Connect with Tiffany:
Website: https://www.freeyourchildren.com/
Articles: https://boropulse.com/author/boyd/
Facebook: Free YOUR Children
Email: freeyourchildren@gmail.com
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com/
Promo Code: COURTZ
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 287: Free Your Children from The Dangers of The Education System w/ Tiffany Boyd | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtenay invites Tiffany Boyd to the show. Tiffany is the founder of Free Your Children, which was initiated in 2020 to share the truth about education and equip parents with the resources to homeschool. After firsthand experience in the public school systems combined with in-depth research, Tiffany is sounding the alarm on the threat that’s encroaching upon students. From ulterior motive funding behind the school ‘choice’ movement to the sudden amassing of mental health professionals and SEL specialists, it’s clear that the children are not being put first. What is however, are globalist agendas, gender fluidity, and mind control tactics to not only manipulate the children, but the nation.