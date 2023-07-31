Ep. 287: Free Your Children from The Dangers of The Education System w/ Tiffany Boyd | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Tiffany Boyd to the show. Tiffany is the founder of Free Your Children, which was initiated in 2020 to share the truth about education and equip parents with the resources to homeschool. After firsthand experience in the public school systems combined with in-depth research, Tiffany is sounding the alarm on the threat that’s encroaching upon students. From ulterior motive funding behind the school ‘choice’ movement to the sudden amassing of mental health professionals and SEL specialists, it’s clear that the children are not being put first. What is however, are globalist agendas, gender fluidity, and mind control tactics to not only manipulate the children, but the nation.



Tiffany holds a B.S. degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from MTSU. She is a former tenured public school teacher, homeschool consultant, speaker, homeschool advocate, and founder / administrator of Free Your Children, LLC and the Free YOUR Children radio show – which has a worldwide audience reaching millions each week!



