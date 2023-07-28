In this episode, Courtenay invites Dr. Kirk Moore to the show. Dr. Kirk and his staff have been indicted for standing against the government’s COVID vaccine mandates. Despite an abundance of scientific evidence proving that the vaccine harms, injures, and kills, the situation is being exploited to serve as an example and submit medical professionals into silence. In this conversation, Dr. Kirk shares his experience and why he’s passionate about defending the medical code of ethics which states: “When physicians believe a law violates ethical values or is unjust, they should work to change the law. In exceptional circumstances of unjust laws, ethical responsibilities should supersede legal duties.” Be sure to donate to the cause by clicking the link below!
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
Ep. 286: Defending Medical Ethics w/ Kirk Moore | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
