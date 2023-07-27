In this episode Courtenay invites to the show medical oncologist, author, and award-winning podcast host, Dr. Chadi Nabhan. Dr. Chadi was an expert witness in the first three litigation trials against Monsanto and the product Roundup. In his latest book, Toxic Exposure, he chronicles the story through his perspective backed with the unfiltered facts. This conversation is filled with invaluable information about existing toxins, the lack of informed consent to their consumption, and how to combat their harmful effects.
Connect with Dr. Chadi:
Website: https://chadinabhan.com/
Podcast: Healthcare Unfiltered
Book: Toxic Exposure: The True Story Behind The Monsanto Trials And The Search For Justice
Ep. 285: Toxic Exposure & The Monsanto Trials w/ Dr. Chadi Nabhan | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
