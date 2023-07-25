Ep. 284: Dirty Local Politics w/ Chase The Patriot Punk | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Chase (aka The Patriot Punk) to the show. After courageously standing up to tyranny during the Covid-19 lockdowns and being fired because of it, Chase knew change had to ensue. By taking inspiration from Project Veritas and infusing it with the punk rock ethos of rebellion against the establishment, The Patriot Punk movement was born with the mission to hold public officials accountable. In this conversation, Chase shares the movement’s origin story, as well as the dirt on local politics, to empower listeners to take action and disrupt the status quo.
Connect with Chase
Website: https://patriotpunknetwork.com/
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
http://drinklmnt.com/CourtenayTurner
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 284: Dirty Local Politics w/ Chase The Patriot Punk | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtenay invites Chase (aka The Patriot Punk) to the show. After courageously standing up to tyranny during the Covid-19 lockdowns and being fired because of it, Chase knew change had to ensue. By taking inspiration from Project Veritas and infusing it with the punk rock ethos of rebellion against the establishment, The Patriot Punk movement was born with the mission to hold public officials accountable. In this conversation, Chase shares the movement’s origin story, as well as the dirt on local politics, to empower listeners to take action and disrupt the status quo.