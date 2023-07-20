Ep. 282: CAMPO Essential Oils w/ Jessica Frandson| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites co-founder of CAMPO Beauty, Jessica Frandson, to the show to talk about the powerful benefits of essential oils. Jessica is passionate about integrating ancient healing modalities into today’s world to bring consumers a luxurious, holistic, and quality experience. CAMPO is committed to being globally conscious, as well as naturally and organically sourced. Their products are free from synthetics, artificial fragrances, sulfates, phthalates and other harmful toxins that have polluted our environments, making them a must-have staple in your wellness routine!



Connect with Jessica:

Website: https://campobeauty.com/

Instagram: @campobeauty

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research.

