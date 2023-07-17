Ep. 281: Cultivating Self Directed Learning w/ Dr. Edith Ubuntu Chan | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Dr. Edith Ubuntu Chan back to the show to discuss intuitive, child-led educational practices that promote independence and curiosity. Since childhood, many people have grown accustomed to compliance and societal constructs. Unfortunately, these ingrained systems have silenced individuality. Dr. Edith is challenging mainstream education through her own holistic, practical approaches that foster a child’s curiosity, build community relationships, and cultivate the joy of learning through everyday experiences.
Dr. Edith is a holistic medicine doctor, teacher of meditation and consciousness, author, speaker, coach, and mother who has had her own awakening experiences and paradigm shifts. She is passionate about empowering others through the embodiment of their own mind, body, emotions, and soul.
