Ep. 280: The Declaration of Independence Project w/ Greg Strause | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Greg Strause to the show. Greg is a successful, award-winning visual effects artist, director, and producer. He is also the initiator of the Declaration of Independence Project. The project aims to draw attention to the risk the republic is at and reinstate unity to protect America’s founding document. This conversation threads through Greg’s career experiences, the writer’s strike, and the decline of Cali culture.



Greg’s expansive career has included working on special effects for films like The X-Files, The Nutty Professor, and the iceberg sequence of Titanic. When he broke into the music video and commercial industry he managed the special effects for popular artists like U2, Britney Spears, and Aerosmith as well as Nike, Jeep and Pepsi. Greg and his brother Colin started their own visual effects company, Hydraulx, which has remained at the forefront of the industry delivering ground-breaking work on blockbuster hits including Fantastic Four and Terminator 3.



