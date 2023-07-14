Ep. 280: The Declaration of Independence Project w/ Greg Strause | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Greg Strause to the show. Greg is a successful, award-winning visual effects artist, director, and producer. He is also the initiator of the Declaration of Independence Project. The project aims to draw attention to the risk the republic is at and reinstate unity to protect America’s founding document. This conversation threads through Greg’s career experiences, the writer’s strike, and the decline of Cali culture.
Greg’s expansive career has included working on special effects for films like The X-Files, The Nutty Professor, and the iceberg sequence of Titanic. When he broke into the music video and commercial industry he managed the special effects for popular artists like U2, Britney Spears, and Aerosmith as well as Nike, Jeep and Pepsi. Greg and his brother Colin started their own visual effects company, Hydraulx, which has remained at the forefront of the industry delivering ground-breaking work on blockbuster hits including Fantastic Four and Terminator 3.
Read more about Greg’s story here:
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0833780/bio/?ref_=nm_ov_bio_sm
Connect with Greg:
Website: https://sign1776.com/
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 280: The Declaration of Independence Project w/ Greg Strause | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtenay invites Greg Strause to the show. Greg is a successful, award-winning visual effects artist, director, and producer. He is also the initiator of the Declaration of Independence Project. The project aims to draw attention to the risk the republic is at and reinstate unity to protect America’s founding document. This conversation threads through Greg’s career experiences, the writer’s strike, and the decline of Cali culture.