Ep 28: Jay Dyer Analysis; Decoding Hollywood, geopolitics, psychological warfare & more | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Jay shares a broad strokes overview of the current geopolitical milieu, explaining some of the historical context that lead us where we are today, and where we might be headed in the future. Courtenay and Jay discuss psyops, and the goals/ plans/ history of the elites. They discuss their use of Hollywood, the media, technocracy, banking, transhumanism, scientism, and conditioning methods, culminating with potential strategies for freedom fighters to counteract their schemes.





This was intended to be and introductory assay, as Jay has agreed to return for a more in depth, deep dive on various topics.





Please comment below, or reach out to me directly if there’s particular subjects and/or questions that pique your interest!





Jay Dyer is an author, comedian and TV presenter known for his deep analysis of Hollywood, geopolitics, and culture. His graduate work focused on psychological warfare and film and he is the author of two books, Esoteric Hollywood 1 & 2 and the co-creator and co-host of the television show Hollywood Decoded. He has been featured on numerous popular shows and podcasts and in debates with some of the world’s top debaters.





