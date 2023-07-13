Ep. 279: A Story of Hope & Healing from Dissociative Identity Disorder w/ Serena Faith Masterson | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Serena Faith Masterson to the show to share her courageous story of recovery from Dissociative Identity Disorder. Raised in a satanic cult, Serena was subjected to mind-control experiments starting as early as infancy. This led to the development of over 300 unique personalities, each designed to keep her alive and sane. Miraculously, Serena survived. In her forties, she began a journey of trauma healing in an effort to reclaim her children from foster care. Through the compassionate mentorship of Norma Delaney, Serena experienced unconditional love for the first time. She now empowers others through the same transformative and profound spiritual insights that ignited her journey to freedom.
Connect with Serena:
Website: https://www.iamserena.net/
Book: I Am Serena
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 279: A Story of Hope & Healing from Dissociative Identity Disorder w/ Serena Faith Masterson | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtenay invites Serena Faith Masterson to the show to share her courageous story of recovery from Dissociative Identity Disorder. Raised in a satanic cult, Serena was subjected to mind-control experiments starting as early as infancy. This led to the development of over 300 unique personalities, each designed to keep her alive and sane. Miraculously, Serena survived. In her forties, she began a journey of trauma healing in an effort to reclaim her children from foster care. Through the compassionate mentorship of Norma Delaney, Serena experienced unconditional love for the first time. She now empowers others through the same transformative and profound spiritual insights that ignited her journey to freedom.