Ep. 279: A Story of Hope & Healing from Dissociative Identity Disorder w/ Serena Faith Masterson | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Serena Faith Masterson to the show to share her courageous story of recovery from Dissociative Identity Disorder. Raised in a satanic cult, Serena was subjected to mind-control experiments starting as early as infancy. This led to the development of over 300 unique personalities, each designed to keep her alive and sane. Miraculously, Serena survived. In her forties, she began a journey of trauma healing in an effort to reclaim her children from foster care. Through the compassionate mentorship of Norma Delaney, Serena experienced unconditional love for the first time. She now empowers others through the same transformative and profound spiritual insights that ignited her journey to freedom.



Connect with Serena:

Website: https://www.iamserena.net/

Book: I Am Serena

