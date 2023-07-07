In this episode, Courtenay invites Tom Paladino to the show. Tom is a researcher and humanitarian who strives to provide people with the resources to restore optimal health and quality of life. One such way is through the work of Scalar Light Energy founded by Nikola Tesla. Scalar energy is a powerful, omnipresent lifeforce derived from the sun and stars. Through its emission, it has the ability to enhance a person’s energetic and spiritual state of being. Tom explains how this process works, its profound healing properties, and why this modality may become the future of free energy sourcing.
Connect with Tom:
Website: https://www.scalarlight.com/
Ep 277: The Healing Power of Scalar Energy w/ Tom Paladino | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
