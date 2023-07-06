Ep 276: What You Should Know About ‘Nanotech King’ Charles Leiber w/ Ryan Cristian & Maryam Henein | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites investigative journalists, Ryan Cristian and Maryam Henein, back to the show for a compelling discussion surrounding “Nanotech King,” Charles Leiber. While it seems few are focused on Leiber, he may very well be a profound piece of the puzzle when it comes to Covid-19 and beyond. This conversation dissects his partnership with Elon Musk on the Neuralink, suspicious patents secured in his name, and the role it all plays within the transhuman agenda and “vaccine” campaigns.



Episode Resources:

Understanding The Mechanisms of the Covid-19 “Vaccines” ebook by Maryam Henein



Connect with Ryan:

Website: www.thelastamericanvagabond.com



Connect with Maryam:

Website: www.maryamhenein.com

www.honeycolony.com

Twitter: @beelady17

