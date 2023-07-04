Ep. 274: Sacredness of Art w/ Billy Falcon | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Billy Falcon to the show. Billy is a soulful musician, singer/ songwriter, and composer committed to restoring the sacredness of art and artistic expression in the honor of God. Society has co-opted the arts because of its powerful influence over the masses. As the enemy does, it aims to pervert and deceive. This conversation narrows in on how this perversion has transpired within the industry and how we can do our part to reappropriate what’s been appropriated.

Connect with Billy:

Website: https://billyfalcon.com/

Email: billyfalcon7@aol.com

YouTube: @BillyFalconMusic

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

