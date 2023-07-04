In this episode, Courtenay invites Billy Falcon to the show. Billy is a soulful musician, singer/ songwriter, and composer committed to restoring the sacredness of art and artistic expression in the honor of God. Society has co-opted the arts because of its powerful influence over the masses. As the enemy does, it aims to pervert and deceive. This conversation narrows in on how this perversion has transpired within the industry and how we can do our part to reappropriate what’s been appropriated.
Ep. 274: Sacredness of Art w/ Billy Falcon | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
