In this episode, Courtenay invites Laban Ditchburn to the show. Coined “The World’s Best Courage Coach”, Laban has an inspiring story of going from dysfunction, addiction, and poor health to successful coach, author, and speaker. After discovering and healing his own root causes of escapism, Laban was able to overcome his addictions, replace 60 pounds of fat with 30 pounds of muscle, and cure his “incurable” auto-immune disease. During this conversation, he shares the strife he experienced, how he used those experiences to make a miraculous comeback, and the ways he supports others today in claiming their courage to confront fear, magnetize aligned relationships, and live a life of joy!
Connect with Laban:
Website: https://labanditchburn.com/
Book: Bet On You
Ep. 273: Finding Courage w/ Laban Ditchburn| The Courtenay Turner Podcast
