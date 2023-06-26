Ep. 272: Exposing Luciferian Cults & the Propaganda Lie Machine w/ Scotty Saks | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Scotty Saks to the show. Scotty has extensive experience working in mainstream media with over 40 years under his belt in advertising and sponsorship negotiations. His work has given him front row seats to the core of corruption that has rotted the industry. In this conversation, Scotty details his personal experiences with anecdotes of various encounters that expose the satanic rituals happening in Hollywood. He also provides insight on how we can unite as a country to expose these elite puppeteers and claim justice.



Scotty Saks is a 40-year veteran of mainstream media. He has served in almost every capacity in the television & radio industry, including the production and syndication of TV & radio programs (i.e. Johnny Cash American Folklore, James Brown Live at Chastain Park, Blue Angels Air Show, Sports Radio Nightly et. al). He became aware of the true evil behind mainstream media, Hollywood and the music industry in the 90’s when June Carter Cash and Johnny Cash exposed the Luciferian cult and the satanic elites reigning over the entire system. Scotty is most accomplished in the area of Advertising & Sponsorship Negotiations having negotiated a billion dollars of media deals with all major TV & radio networks, OTT, and digital media. Scotty began broadcasting Sovereign Radio at the beginning of 2020.

Connect with Scotty:

Website: https://sovereignradio.net/

