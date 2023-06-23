EP. 271: Good News & His Timing w/ Justin Barclay I The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Justin Barclay to the show. Justin is the author of Good News and host of the award-winning show, West Michigan Live with Justin Barclay on WOOD Radio. He’s been heard in major markets all across the country and is a frequent guest host for the Glenn Beck program. His unwavering faith and devotion to patriotism has become a staple in his media presence. In this episode, Justin shares his wisdom when it comes to culture wars, technocratic takeover, and the globalist agenda to empower listeners to keep their eyes on God and continue to take inspired action towards change.



Connect with Justin:

Website: https://justinbarclay.com/

Listen to the show:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/justin-barclay/id1549432951

Book:

Good News: Hope and Encouragement For Trying Times



