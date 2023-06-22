EP. 270: Baby Steps to Super Health w/ KC Craichy | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites CEO and founder of Living Fuel, KC Craichy, to the show. What began as a mission to help his wife heal from a sudden onset of anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts without the use of prescription drugs and psychotherapy, has turned into a global brand changing countless lives. With a focus on holistic living, Living Fuel strives to provide nutrient-dense, plant-powered, whole-meal superfoods to consumers. Today’s food supply has become increasingly nutrient-deficient, putting profit over people, which has caused a massive spike in obesity, unhealthy habits, and food cravings. The products at Living Fuel support consumers in enhancing their immunity, energy, and quality of life.



Connect with KC:

Website: http://www.livingfuel.com/

Books: https://www.amazon.com/stores/KC-Craichy/author/B004YE6R3C?ref=ap_rdr&store_ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true



Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

