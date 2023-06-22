In this episode, Courtenay invites CEO and founder of Living Fuel, KC Craichy, to the show. What began as a mission to help his wife heal from a sudden onset of anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts without the use of prescription drugs and psychotherapy, has turned into a global brand changing countless lives. With a focus on holistic living, Living Fuel strives to provide nutrient-dense, plant-powered, whole-meal superfoods to consumers. Today’s food supply has become increasingly nutrient-deficient, putting profit over people, which has caused a massive spike in obesity, unhealthy habits, and food cravings. The products at Living Fuel support consumers in enhancing their immunity, energy, and quality of life.
Connect with KC:
Website: http://www.livingfuel.com/
Books: https://www.amazon.com/stores/KC-Craichy/author/B004YE6R3C?ref=ap_rdr&store_ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true
EP. 270: Baby Steps to Super Health w/ KC Craichy | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
