Ep. 269: The Story Behind #FreeJeremyBrown w/ Jeremy Brown | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Jeremy Brown to the show. Jeremy is a 20 year US Army Special Forces Master Sergeant who swore to uphold and defend the US Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. In December of 2020, he was asked to collect information on American citizens in which he refused, but had recorded the entire meeting. In January 2021, Jeremy volunteered to be part of a Security Detail to protect speakers at the Jan.5-6th “Stop the Steal” rally in D.C. Within the weeks following, and the testimony of FBI Director Christopher Wray in front of Congress, Jeremy knew he could no longer stay silent and with full patriotic nobility went public on March 5, 2021. Consequently, Jeremy has since been incarcerated for his courageous actions. Listen to this episode for his full story (that he was fortunately able to phone in from his prison cell) and be sure to check out the link below to donate!
Episode Resources:
The Big Fraud by Troy Nehls
Connect with Jeremy
Website: https://www.jeremybrowndefense.com/
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 269: The Story Behind #FreeJeremyBrown w/ Jeremy Brown | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtenay invites Jeremy Brown to the show. Jeremy is a 20 year US Army Special Forces Master Sergeant who swore to uphold and defend the US Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. In December of 2020, he was asked to collect information on American citizens in which he refused, but had recorded the entire meeting. In January 2021, Jeremy volunteered to be part of a Security Detail to protect speakers at the Jan.5-6th “Stop the Steal” rally in D.C. Within the weeks following, and the testimony of FBI Director Christopher Wray in front of Congress, Jeremy knew he could no longer stay silent and with full patriotic nobility went public on March 5, 2021. Consequently, Jeremy has since been incarcerated for his courageous actions. Listen to this episode for his full story (that he was fortunately able to phone in from his prison cell) and be sure to check out the link below to donate!