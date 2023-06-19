Ep. 269: The Story Behind #FreeJeremyBrown w/ Jeremy Brown | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Jeremy Brown to the show. Jeremy is a 20 year US Army Special Forces Master Sergeant who swore to uphold and defend the US Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. In December of 2020, he was asked to collect information on American citizens in which he refused, but had recorded the entire meeting. In January 2021, Jeremy volunteered to be part of a Security Detail to protect speakers at the Jan.5-6th “Stop the Steal” rally in D.C. Within the weeks following, and the testimony of FBI Director Christopher Wray in front of Congress, Jeremy knew he could no longer stay silent and with full patriotic nobility went public on March 5, 2021. Consequently, Jeremy has since been incarcerated for his courageous actions. Listen to this episode for his full story (that he was fortunately able to phone in from his prison cell) and be sure to check out the link below to donate!

Episode Resources:

The Big Fraud by Troy Nehls

Connect with Jeremy

Website: https://www.jeremybrowndefense.com/



