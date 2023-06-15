Ep. 267: The History & Harmful Effects of Synthetic Biology w/ Karen Kingston | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Karen Kingston to the show. Karen is a med-legal advisor and biotech analyst with 25 years of experience. She's internationally recognized as an expert on the harmful biological effects caused by the mRNA gene editing technologies. Her profound research, shared through the Kingston Report, has allowed hundreds to stay ahead of the narrative and wake up to the transhuman agenda and dangerous motives behind bio weapons disguised as “safe and effective” vaccines. This conversation sheds light on the history behind synthetic biology so you can best protect yourself and your loved ones from its harmful effects.



Episode Resources:

None Dare Call It Conspiracy by Gary Allen & Larry Abraham

Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari



Connect with Karen:

Substack:

https://substack.com/@karenkingston

Website:

https://karenkingston.net/



—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com

Promo Code: CTP

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com

Discount code: UPRISING144K

LMNT:

https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY

Ignite Sales:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical thinking trivium method:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

Solutions webinar:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo

Richard’s GTW freedom vault:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

©2023 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe