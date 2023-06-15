Ep. 267: The History & Harmful Effects of Synthetic Biology w/ Karen Kingston | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Karen Kingston to the show. Karen is a med-legal advisor and biotech analyst with 25 years of experience. She's internationally recognized as an expert on the harmful biological effects caused by the mRNA gene editing technologies. Her profound research, shared through the Kingston Report, has allowed hundreds to stay ahead of the narrative and wake up to the transhuman agenda and dangerous motives behind bio weapons disguised as “safe and effective” vaccines. This conversation sheds light on the history behind synthetic biology so you can best protect yourself and your loved ones from its harmful effects.
Episode Resources:
None Dare Call It Conspiracy by Gary Allen & Larry Abraham
Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari
Connect with Karen:
Substack:
https://substack.com/@karenkingston
Website:
https://karenkingston.net/
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 267: The History & Harmful Effects of Synthetic Biology w/ Karen Kingston | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtenay invites Karen Kingston to the show. Karen is a med-legal advisor and biotech analyst with 25 years of experience. She's internationally recognized as an expert on the harmful biological effects caused by the mRNA gene editing technologies. Her profound research, shared through the Kingston Report, has allowed hundreds to stay ahead of the narrative and wake up to the transhuman agenda and dangerous motives behind bio weapons disguised as “safe and effective” vaccines. This conversation sheds light on the history behind synthetic biology so you can best protect yourself and your loved ones from its harmful effects.