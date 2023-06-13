In this episode, Courtenay invites Ben Joseph Stewart to the show to discuss the power of creativity and conspiracies when it comes to shattering the illusion of “reality”. Ben is a filmmaker, artist, soundtrack producer, lifestyle consultant, and founder of Talismanic Idols Production. In this episode, he profoundly expands on the beauty of art and its resonance that can be neither explained nor denied. And since it holds such powerful influence over humans, he explains why these creative outlets have become highly subjected to corruption and infiltration. Tune in to discover how Ben has used his creative gifts to empower people through their awakening and further expose mind control agendas.
Episode Resources:
None Dare Call It Conspiracy by Gary Allen & Larry Abraham
Brave New World by Aldous Huxley
Connect with Ben:
Website:
https://www.benjosephstewart.com/
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@BenJosephStewart
Ep. 266: Shattering Illusions Through Creativity & Conspiracies w/ Ben Joseph Stewart I The Courtenay Turner Podcast
