In this episode, Courtenay is interviewed by host of Southeastern CT’s #1 independent news and op-ed show, Kevin Alan. This fireside conversation brings listeners through Courtenay’s own backstory and inspirations, as well as her overall mission to protect the freewill of humanity. From being born with congenital rubella and overcoming the limitations placed on her as a child, to performing in aerial acrobatics and competing on American Ninja Warrior, Courtenay is known for her perseverance! Today, she’s pairing her perseverance with her philosophical background to pave the way for truth seekers everywhere as they embrace curiosity and fight for freedom.
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
Ep 264: Courtenay’s Backstory & Inspirations: An Interview by Kevin Alan I The Courtenay Turner Podcast
