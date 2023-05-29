Ep. 262: Inside The Communist Takeover w/ Patrick Byrne | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites election integrity warrior, Patrick Byrne, to the show. This conversation takes an in-depth look at the communist takeover being infiltrated through rigged election software, philosophical principles co-opted by the elites for propaganda, and gnostic spiritual warfare. Patrick shares his unique insider insights, as well as how we can begin to put a stop to this destruction plaguing America.
Patrick received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Asian studies from Dartmouth College, a master’s in philosophy (ethics) from Cambridge University as a Marshall Scholar, and a doctorate in philosophy (focusing on political theory, jurisprudence, and economics) from Stanford University. He has taught at the university level and frequently guest-lectures on business, the Internet, leadership and ethics. Patrick served as chairman, president and CEO of Centricut, LLC, a manufacturer of industrial torch consumables, then held the same three positions at Fechheimer Brothers, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company that manufactures police, firefighter and military uniforms. Patrick is the former CEO of Overstock.com, Inc., a Utah-based internet retailer that has been publicly traded since 2002. Read more about Patrick’s credentials here: https://www.deepcapture.com/patrick-byrne/ (https://www.deepcapture.com/patrick-byrne/)
Episode Resources:
The Hundred-Year Marathon by Michael Pillsbury
Unrestricted Warfare by Qiao Liang & Wang Xiangsui
The Devil’s Chessboard by David Talbot
