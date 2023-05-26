Ep. 261: A Peaceful Approach to Reviving America’s Founding Principles w/ Floyd Brown

In this episode, Courtenay invites author, speaker, and political commentator, Floyd Brown, to the show. Floyd shares profound insights from his latest book, Counterpunch, that encourages America’s renewal of liberty, freedom, and biblical principles through peaceful resistance over power. While extreme leftist agendas and corrupt elites strive to make the population feel powerless, Floyd is here to counterpunch with a different perspective.



Floyd is the founder of The Western Journal, a "Top 50" digital media company. He was the founding President of the organization Citizens United in 1989. He is the author of six books, the latest is Counterpunch: An Unlikely Alliance of Americans Fighting Back for Faith and Freedom. Floyd has appeared on many network and cable TV shows including: Fox News' Tucker Carlson, the CBS Evening News, ABC’s Primetime, NBC’s Today Show, CNN, HBO, PBS and more.



