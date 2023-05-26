Ep. 261: A Peaceful Approach to Reviving America’s Founding Principles w/ Floyd Brown

In this episode, Courtenay invites author, speaker, and political commentator, Floyd Brown, to the show. Floyd shares profound insights from his latest book, Counterpunch, that encourages America’s renewal of liberty, freedom, and biblical principles through peaceful resistance over power. While extreme leftist agendas and corrupt elites strive to make the population feel powerless, Floyd is here to counterpunch with a different perspective.
Floyd is the founder of The Western Journal, a "Top 50" digital media company. He was the founding President of the organization Citizens United in 1989. He is the author of six books, the latest is Counterpunch: An Unlikely Alliance of Americans Fighting Back for Faith and Freedom. Floyd has appeared on many network and cable TV shows including: Fox News' Tucker Carlson, the CBS Evening News, ABC’s Primetime, NBC’s Today Show, CNN, HBO, PBS and more.
Connect with Floyd:
The Western Journal: https://www.westernjournal.com/
Book: Counterpunch: An Unlikely Alliance of Americans Fighting Back for Faith and Freedom
Twitter: @floydbrown
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Join us at Rebels for a C.A.U.S.E
- June 3rd & 4th in Nashville, TN -
https://www.rebelsforcause.com
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 261: A Peaceful Approach to Reviving America’s Founding Principles w/ Floyd Brown
In this episode, Courtenay invites author, speaker, and political commentator, Floyd Brown, to the show. Floyd shares profound insights from his latest book, Counterpunch, that encourages America’s renewal of liberty, freedom, and biblical principles through peaceful resistance over power. While extreme leftist agendas and corrupt elites strive to make the population feel powerless, Floyd is here to counterpunch with a different perspective.