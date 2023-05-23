Ep. 259: Welcome to the Entertainment Revolution w/ Jimmy Levy | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites season 18 American Idol contestant, Jimmy Levy, to the show. Jimmy is a #1 Charting Top 40 Singer and 15x Billboard artist. In this conversation, he shares the extremity of social engineering that plagues the music and film industry, as well as how it works to exploit children through luciferian principles. The entertainment industry’s motives rest on the desire to create spiritual and psychological warfare to draw consumers further away from God. He gets personal and vulnerable about his upbringing as a Jew and how his views have shifted, while exposing how false narratives are being deployed to create division and deception. Charting songs like “God Over Government”, “Faith Over Fear” and “Welcome To The Revolution,” it’s fair to say Jimmy is using his incredible talent to usher in major change and is encouraging us all to do the same.
Episode Resources:
Link event: rebelsforcause.com
Connect with Jimmy:
YouTube: @JimmyLevy
Instagram: @jimmylevy
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Join us at Rebels for a C.A.U.S.E
- June 3rd & 4th in Nashville, TN -
https://www.rebelsforcause.com
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 259: Welcome to the Entertainment Revolution w/ Jimmy Levy | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtenay invites season 18 American Idol contestant, Jimmy Levy, to the show. Jimmy is a #1 Charting Top 40 Singer and 15x Billboard artist. In this conversation, he shares the extremity of social engineering that plagues the music and film industry, as well as how it works to exploit children through luciferian principles. The entertainment industry’s motives rest on the desire to create spiritual and psychological warfare to draw consumers further away from God. He gets personal and vulnerable about his upbringing as a Jew and how his views have shifted, while exposing how false narratives are being deployed to create division and deception. Charting songs like “God Over Government”, “Faith Over Fear” and “Welcome To The Revolution,” it’s fair to say Jimmy is using his incredible talent to usher in major change and is encouraging us all to do the same.