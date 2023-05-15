Ep. 258: The Beauty of Parallel Systems w/ Corey Haag | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Editor-In-Chief of Liberty Uncensored to the show to share his opinions on parallel systems and the freedom they support. As we know, time is of the essence. Technocratic elites and corrupted politicians are stripping away our freedoms by the day. Corey encourages listeners to leverage this window of time to create a better world based on personal freedom, community, and the protection of humanity. This model even includes the use of technology as a means to serve versus enslave. His ideologies are refreshing as much as they are fascinating, listen in to receive the full scope.

Corey is an author, researcher, meditator, army veteran, world traveler, father, speaker and proponent of Natural Rights, Spiritual Anarchy, Science, Exploration, and Freedom of the Individual. A mixture of extreme life experiences has formed his worldview. One which exalts personal freedoms and the potential of the human race. Corey is a public speaker on topics including, “Microwave Radiation Warfare”, “The Vaccine Deception”, “Community Building”, and “The Potential Militaristic Takeover of the Institutions that Be.” After a decade of research and study, Corey has become an expert in EMR and Microwave Radiation, and is providing a Zine on Microwave Radiation Free to the Public and is seeking Advertisers to Support its wide Distribution.



Episode Resources:

Rebels For Cause Event

UMass Amherst 6G Article

The Devil’s Chessboard by David Talbot



Connect with Corey:

Website:

Book:

Unveiling a Better World: Deconstructing the Veracity of the American Fable

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

Join us at Rebels for a C.A.U.S.E

- June 3rd & 4th in Nashville, TN -

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

Twitter:

TruthSocial:

Read some of her articles:

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

Support my work & Affiliate links:

FOX N SONS Coffee:

The wellness company:

Enroll link:

LMNT:

Ignite Sales:

Mindset workshop:

Critical thinking trivium method:

Solutions webinar:

Richard's GTW freedom vault:

