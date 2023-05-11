Ep. 257: Why This Army Doctor was Silenced & Suspended w/ Dr. Samuel Sigoloff | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtney invites U.S. Army doctor and board-certified family physician, Dr. Samuel Sigoloff, to the show to discuss how his professional concerns regarding the COVID-19 experimental injection and issuance of medical exemptions led to multiple investigations and ultimately suspension. You’ll learn the compelling scientific discoveries that led Dr. Sam to become a vaccine whistleblower and why you should protect your bodily autonomy at all costs.
Episode Resources:
After Hours Episode #33
Sacred Cow by Diana Rodgers & Robb Wolf
Connect with Dr. Samuel:
Podcast: After Hours with Dr. Sigoloff
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Join us at Rebels for a C.A.U.S.E
- June 3rd & 4th in Nashville, TN -
https://www.rebelsforcause.com
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
FOX N SONS Coffee:
https://www.foxnsons.com
Promo Code: CTP
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 257: Why This Army Doctor was Silenced & Suspended w/ Dr. Samuel Sigoloff | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
In this episode, Courtney invites U.S. Army doctor and board-certified family physician, Dr. Samuel Sigoloff, to the show to discuss how his professional concerns regarding the COVID-19 experimental injection and issuance of medical exemptions led to multiple investigations and ultimately suspension. You’ll learn the compelling scientific discoveries that led Dr. Sam to become a vaccine whistleblower and why you should protect your bodily autonomy at all costs.