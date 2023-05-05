Ep. 256: Seed Oil Scout app tracking the United States| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay invites the creator of Seed Oil Scout, app used to report on cooking oils and ingredients at restaurants nationwide. They discuss various topics surrounding seed oils such as:

- What are seed oils, why are they bad for us, and why they are so pervasive in American food?

- What is Seed Oil Scout and why is SOS choosing to focus on restaurants rather than grocery stores etc

- Tips for avoiding seed oils at restaurants

- What kinds of restaurants use seed oils more than others?

- What dishes at restaurants commonly contain high levels of seed oils and how to avoid them at restaurants.

- Dangers of fried food specifically

- Plans for the app and community around Seed Oil Scout going forward



