Ep. 255: Perniciousness of Moral Injury w/ Brad Miller | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites former lieutenant colonel and battalion commander to discuss why he left the military with less than a year till his retirement. His is truly a story of inspiration, integrity and moral courage. They discus how major events during the time he’s served have led him to question the narratives he once believed and shift his worldview



Brad Miller is a West Point graduate and former lieutenant colonel in the US Army. He was a battalion commander in the 101st Airborne Division at the time the covid-19 vaccine mandate was implemented. He was relieved of command for refusing to comply. He subsequently resigned altogether from the Army, leaving after 19 years, 3 months, and 15 days of active service.



Twitter: @BradMiller1010

IG: @Brad_Miller1010

Medium: medium.com/@bradmiller10

Substack: bradmiller10.substack.com

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

