Ep. 253: Questioning the Ohio Train Derailment w/ Dr. Lee Merritt & Ryan Cristian | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Ryan Cristian and Dr. Lee Merritt back to the show to discuss the recent Ohio train derailment and ask the important questions that we should always be asking to get closer to the truth. Such questions include: What are the present dangers? Where are the concrete facts and evidence? How can we decipher the medical implications exclusive to this event? Is this science-based or a psyop? What do we know about the ongoing land grab? Tune in to discover more on this topic and begin investigating alongside our guests.

Dr. Lee Merritt graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in New York. She went on to complete Orthopedic Surgery Residency in the U.S. Navy and served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon. Dr. Lee Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995 and in that time has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association and president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.

Driven by a desire for accuracy, chef and independent news stalwart Ryan Cristián has a passion for the Truth. As a recipient of the Serena Shim Award For Uncompromising Integrity In Journalism, he understands that Americans want their news to be transparent, devoid of the opulence frothed out by today’s corporate media. A cultured and insightful man with a worldly sense, Ryan’s unjaded approach offers common sense to the individual racked by the ambiguous news cycle – a vicious and manipulative merry-go-round that keeps trenchant minds at a manageable distance from the truth. Avid writer & editor by day, Truth seeker by night, Ryan’s reality defines what it means to be current.

