Ep. 252: Rising Up Against The War on Women w/ Simon Esler | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites filmmaker, Simon Esler, to the show for a conversation about the war on women, particularly the feminine form. With an understanding of cultural disparities against women from a young age, Simon’s curiosity piqued alongside the rise of feminism and the transgender movement. He takes a refreshing perspective on the mental, physical, and spiritual role that both biological women and men play in the preservation of ongoing bloodlines, the nuclear family, and humanity as a whole. He shares his thoughts on cultivating hyper-individualism versus collective conditioning in order to bridge the gap and close perceived prejudices.

After building a free thinking, 14 thousand member think tank on Facebook, Simon was censored across social media for challenging official narratives. In response, he pivoted his focus to providing content to freedom-oriented streaming platforms such as Rise.TV and Dauntless Dialogue, refining his skills as a researcher, content creator and filmmaker within private communities. After almost half a decade of writing, shooting and editing original content focused on modern warfare from a psychological, cultural and spiritual perspective, Simon decided to release his first independent project for the public at large: 𝖢𝖴𝖳 - 𝖣𝖺𝗎𝗀𝗁𝗍𝖾𝗋𝗌 𝗈𝖿 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖶𝖾𝗌𝗍. Now combining all his skills and passions, he is on a mission to win the ongoing war against free thought & human liberty.



Episode Resources:

The Toronto Protocol by Brian Nugent

Saving Normal by Allen Frances

The Citizen’s Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare by Michael Flynn & Boone Cutler

https://www.thetruthfultherapist.org/



Connect with Simon:

Website: http://www.simonesler.com/

Daughters of the West Film: https://www.daughtersofthewestfilm.com/

—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Join us at Rebels for a C.A.U.S.E

- June 3rd & 4th in Nashville, TN -

https://www.rebelsforcause.com

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com

Promo Code: CTP

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com

Discount code: UPRISING144K

LMNT:

https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY

Ignite Sales:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical thinking trivium method:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

Solutions webinar:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo

Richard’s GTW freedom vault:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

©2023 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe