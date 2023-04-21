Ep. 251: New Federal State of China w/ Ava Chen| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Ava discusses the Miles Guo situation and the deep infiltration of CCP corruption within the US judicial system, including the DOJ.

Ava Chen left China almost two decades ago. She became a supporter of the New Federal State of China (NFSC) founded by Miles Guo - the number one enemy of the CCP. Miles Guo founded the New Federal State of China (NFSC), a global movement followed by hundreds of millions of Chinese people worldwide with the mission to take down the evil Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that seeks to destroy liberty, freedom of speech, and faith in God.

Ava warns about the CCP's weaponization of DOJ, FBI, SEC and other federal government agencies. The destruction of the US from within can be seen in the story of Miles Guo, who, on March 15, 2023, was detained by the CCP-influenced DOJ.



