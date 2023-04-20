Ep. 250: Moms on a Mission for Education Freedom w/ Miriam Shaw & Julie Woolslayer | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Miriam Shaw and Julie Woolslayer of Moms on a Mission to the show to discuss the importance of parent activism within the school system. With an education model that’s designed to starve critical thinking and cultivate compliance, there is no mistaking that they are after the minds of the children in order to capture the heart of the nation. During the pandemic, this agenda started to get exposed and as a result parents began rising up in defense of their children. Amongst these courageous parents were Miriam and Julie who came together to make incredible change in their hometown of Oklahoma and beyond. Tune in to hear about the inspiration behind their mission and how you can start getting involved today.

Miriam Shaw graduated from Oral Roberts University and had a short career in behavioral health. She then transitioned to pharmaceutical sales and was a top selling pharmaceutical representative. Later, she became a highly successful real estate salesperson for her family company, Shaw Homes.

Julie Woolslayer graduated as an undergraduate from the University of Tulsa and earned a graduate degree from the University of Houston. She had a brief career in broadcast journalism and then focused her time in the health and wellness industry where she concentrated on health education, fitness instruction and lifestyle medicine. Julie was also a small business owner. For five years, she and her husband owned a successful moving, delivery and storage company.

After spending several years focusing on their careers God called Miriam and Julie to the ministry of motherhood. The mom job took priority and both became full time moms. Great education was a priority and both Miriam and Julie wanted their children to receive a solid Christian education focused on a Biblical worldview. In the fall of 2021, they met at a school board meeting where they found themselves aligned with other parents seeking truth. Initially advocating for medical freedom for students, they later discovered the need for curriculum transparency to ensure implementation of a Biblical worldview.

Episode Resources:

Resilient by John Eldredge

Battle for the American Mind by Pete Hegseth & David Goodwin

The Comfort Crisis by Michael Easter

The Coddling of the American Mind by Greg Lukianoff & Jonathan Haidt

Rebels for a Cause Event Link:

https://www.rebelsforcause.com



