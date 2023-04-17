In this episode, Courtenay invites speaker, practitioner, and researcher, J. Gulinello MS, CNSc, FNTP, back to the show to discuss food sovereignty. If you’ve ever wondered about the history of nutritional ideologies, this conversation will answer your questions. It’ll also show you the thread of bias that has consumed our mass media resources over the years. Due to the fact that science has become a weaponized system of supporting authorities versus facts, we’ve been misguided in the process towards toxic synthetic food, anti-carnivore diets, and pesticide consumption. J shares how you can take back your food sovereignty now to not only protect your health, but also your survival.
Episode Resources:
Nutrition and Physical Degeneration by Weston A. Price
https://www.rebelsforcause.com/
Connect with J. Gulinello:
Website: https://www.perpetualhealth.co/
Instagram: @perpetualhealthco
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
Ep. 249: Protect Food Sovereignty w/ J. Gulinello | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
