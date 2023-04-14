Ep. 248: Artificial Intelligence vs. Natural Intelligence w/ Matt Presti | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Matt Presti to the show for a conversation on the transhuman A.I. agenda. The only way to combat this war against humanity is by being radically more human. Matt encourages listeners to do exactly this by finding their own creative expressions, seeking divine purpose, and exercising the power of free will amidst mass programming efforts.



Matt is a metascientist, musician, patriot, philosopher, poet, practitioner of Universal Law, Natural Science and Living Philosophy, audio and video producer, broadcaster, and host of The Exploration of Consciousness. He is also the former Director of Operations and President of The University of Science and Philosophy. Currently Matt serves as the CEO of Universal Power, LLC.



Episode Resources:

The Secret of Light

Homo Deus by Yuval Noah Harari



Connect with Matt:

https://www.philosophy.org (20% off with code TURNER20 through April 2023)

Website: https://www.mattpresti.com/



