Ep. 247: The Harmful Effects of EMF & How To Detox w/ Justin Frandson | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites founder of Athleticism and EMF rocks, Justin Frandson, to the show to discuss the impact that electricity and electromagnetic frequencies have on our health. In a time where wearable trackers, cell phones, and towers are on the rise, we’re constantly surrounded by these frequencies with no true understanding of what it is doing to our physical and mental wellbeing. Justin has not only done the research, he has also found grounding solutions to take man out of this digital ditch and get back to the healing powers of nature.
The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life by Arthur Firstenberg
Connect with Justin:
Website: https://athleticism.com/
Shop: https://emfrocks.com/
Book: https://athleticism.com/products/athleticism-whole-body-whole-brain-performance-book
