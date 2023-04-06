Ep. 244: A POV from Kanye West’s Ex-Bodyguard w/ Steve Stanulis | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites actor, producer, director, and ex-bodyguard of Kanye West, Steve Stanulis, to the show to share his experiences. Steve worked for Kanye during two separate events (New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala) spanning 2016 and 2021. Quickly drama ensued when Kanye accused Steve of flirting with Kim Kardashian and filed a lawsuit for defamation. Steve went on to create an award-winning documentary about the situation to share his point of view. This conversation dives into Steve’s interactions with Kanye, his development within the entertainment industry, and thoughts on the future of Hollywood.

Steve Stanulis began his career as a NYPD officer. After injury, he began working as a security guard for a number of A-List celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio. He later went on to study acting at Manhattan’s HB Studios. Within his acting career, he appeared in major movies and shows including The Interpreter and The Sopranos. In 2012, Steve founded Stanulis Productions Inc. with the feature film Long Shot Louie, starring Jack Robinson, winning Best Drama at the Williamsburg Film Festival. In 2018, Steve directed his first documentary called Wasted Talent which won Best Documentary at the NYCIFF. In 2019, Steve created Stanulis Films and released many new award-winning films and documentaries throughout 2020. Recently, he’s most known for the high-profile drama that unfolded via a lawsuit from former client, Kanye West. Steve went on to create a real-life documentary about his experiences regarding the situation.

Connect with Stephan:

Website: https://stanulisfilms.com/

Instagram: @stevestanulis

—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Join us at Rebels for a C.A.U.S.E

- June 3rd & 4th in Nashville, TN -

https://www.rebelsforcause.com

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com

Promo Code: CTP

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com

Discount code: UPRISING144K

LMNT:

https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY

Ignite Sales:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical thinking trivium method:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

Solutions webinar:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo

Richard’s GTW freedom vault:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

©2023 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe