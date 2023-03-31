Ep 242: The Convenience Con That’s Stripping Freedom w/ Karen Hunt | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites writer and free speech advocate, Karen Hunt, to the show to discuss the convenience con that has positioned Americans in the crossfire of freedom jeopardization. Everything from the trans movement, to A.I. surveillance, and 15 minute cities, many people have been brainwashed into the belief that these dangerous agendas are for their own good, convenience, and ironically, freedom. What many don’t know is these structures are the gateway to communism. Tune in to this fascinating conversation and the amazing work Karen is doing to expose the narrative.

Karen is a passionate writer, traveler, martial artist, and advocate for free speech. She’s the co-founder of InsideOUT Writers, a creative writing program for incarcerated youth, and the founder of the MY WORLD PROJECT, connecting youth in remote areas through art and writing. Additionally, Karen has started the first boxing club for girls on the West Bank of Egypt and is the author of numerous children’s books.

