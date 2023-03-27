Ep. 240: Music As Ministry w/ Curtis Grimes | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites country music singer and founder of Ten Finger Ministry, Curtis Grimes, to the show. During this uplifting conversation, Curtis shares what inspired his music career, how he has continued to use music as ministry even when in opposition to mainstream media, and how we can all be of service to God no matter our roles.

With over 50 million digital streams, over 100,000 albums sold, sixteen #1 singles on the Texas Country Music Chart and a #1 song on the national Power Source Christian Country Music Chart, Curtis Grimes has proven to be a force in the country music industry that can't be denied. After a childhood filled with playing baseball and eventually earning a Division I scholarship, Grimes was given the opportunity to appear on the hit reality TV show “The Voice” in 2011. Under the direction of coach CeeLo Green, he ended up finishing as a coveted Top 8 finalist of Season One. Following success from the show, Grimes hit the ground running and released new music while performing shows across the United States. In 2014, Grimes and his hit single “Home to Me” were picked up by the salon chain “Supercuts” and placed in the mainstream spotlight. Not only was the song featured across the country, but Grimes also got to put on his acting boots and star in the national television commercial. That same year Grimes started to see his hard work pay off when he was awarded “New Male Vocalist of the Year” at the annual Texas Regional Radio Awards.

