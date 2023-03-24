Ep. 239: Silent No More w/ Lynz Piper-Loomis | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites author, South Carolina candidate, and anti-human trafficking activist, Lynz Piper-Loomis, to the show to share her incredible story. At the age of 12, Lynz and her mother were involved in a severe car accident that killed her mother. Through the grace of God, Lynz survived. Under the care of Child Protective Services, she was then trafficked and became a victim of sexual assault and enslavement for over 3 years. At 16 years old, she made her escape to freedom. When Lynz turned 25, she turned to God for strength and made the courageous decision to heal from her past so she could become a light for others who were in search of healing too. Listen into this inspiring conversation to hear Lynz’s full story and discover the ways you can help put an end to human trafficking.



Episode Resources:

PTSD: Time to Heal by Cathy O’Brien

The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates by Matthew Trewhella

Connect with Lynz:

Website: https://lynzpiperloomis.com/

Book: I Am Silent No More

https://zerotolerancehub.com/

America’s Future

—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com

Promo Code: CTP

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com

Discount code: UPRISING144K

LMNT:

https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY

Ignite Sales:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical thinking trivium method:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

Solutions webinar:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo

Richard’s GTW freedom vault:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

©2023 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe