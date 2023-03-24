Ep. 239: Silent No More w/ Lynz Piper-Loomis | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode Courtenay invites author, South Carolina candidate, and anti-human trafficking activist, Lynz Piper-Loomis, to the show to share her incredible story. At the age of 12, Lynz and her mother were involved in a severe car accident that killed her mother. Through the grace of God, Lynz survived. Under the care of Child Protective Services, she was then trafficked and became a victim of sexual assault and enslavement for over 3 years. At 16 years old, she made her escape to freedom. When Lynz turned 25, she turned to God for strength and made the courageous decision to heal from her past so she could become a light for others who were in search of healing too. Listen into this inspiring conversation to hear Lynz’s full story and discover the ways you can help put an end to human trafficking.
Episode Resources:
PTSD: Time to Heal by Cathy O’Brien
The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates by Matthew Trewhella
Connect with Lynz:
Website: https://lynzpiperloomis.com/
Book: I Am Silent No More
https://zerotolerancehub.com/
America’s Future
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
©2023 All Rights Reserved
