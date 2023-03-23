Ep 239: A People’s Pharmacist w/ Dr. Jen VanDeWater | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Dr. Jennifer VanDeWater, PharmD, to the show to discuss her holistic integration into pharmaceutical intervention. While Big Pharma has become a money making machine at the expense of its patients, masking symptoms and providing every pill for the ill, Dr. Jen and the Wellness Company have become advocates for a different approach that embraces natural immunity and cures. Come discover her efforts in trailblazing a new path forward by putting the patient first and using her knowledge to blend the best of both worlds.

Dr. Jennifer VanDeWater, PharmD, is a registered pharmacist licensed in Maine, New York, and Vermont. She graduated from Albany College of Pharmacy of Albany NY in 2006. Dr. Jen is The People’s Pharmacist: as one of the founders of the Integrative Therapeutics Board of The Wellness Company, she is a global leader in reinitializing the continuum of care processes between pharmacists, patients, and their doctors.This means developing an understanding that pharmaceuticals are only part of the solution that patients should consider for their wellness - nutraceuticals, diet, mental health, and lifestyle changes need to be incorporated into health plans. Today, Dr. Jen VanDeWater is not only looking out for the overall wellness of the people, she is also finding ways to support brave independent Main Street pharmacies who stand up against the corporate agenda. Dr. VanDeWater embodies the The Wellness Company values and leads the way in how we think about wellness.

Connect with Dr. Jen:

affiliate link:

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX (https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX)

Link to capsule: https://www.twc.health/pages/dr-jennifer-vandewater

—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

FOX N SONS Coffee:

https://www.foxnsons.com

Promo Code: CTP

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com

Discount code: UPRISING144K

LMNT:

https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY

Ignite Sales:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical thinking trivium method:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

Solutions webinar:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo

Richard’s GTW freedom vault:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

©2023 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe