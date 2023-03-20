In this episode, Courtenay invites truth warrior, Mel K, to the show to talk about her escape from Hollywood to become a full-time investigative journalist. As a NYU journalism and film school alumna, Mel spent 20 years working in Hollywood. She shares her take on the BTS of corrupt billionaire funding lineages and trafficking rings. Not surprisingly, Mel fled the Hollywood scene to go back to NYC and begin using her journalism talents to expose hidden history. She’s passionate about disclosing malevolent geopolitical forces that are determined to achieve One World Government. Her talk show, The Mel K Show, is designed to preserve life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all Americans and protect this country from a future of surveillance, compliance, and control.
Episode Resources:
Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil by Hannah Arendt
The Octopus of Global Control by Charlie Robinson
Ep. 238: The Hollywood Escape w/ Mel K | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
