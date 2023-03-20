Ep. 238: The Hollywood Escape w/ Mel K | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites truth warrior, Mel K, to the show to talk about her escape from Hollywood to become a full-time investigative journalist. As a NYU journalism and film school alumna, Mel spent 20 years working in Hollywood. She shares her take on the BTS of corrupt billionaire funding lineages and trafficking rings. Not surprisingly, Mel fled the Hollywood scene to go back to NYC and begin using her journalism talents to expose hidden history. She’s passionate about disclosing malevolent geopolitical forces that are determined to achieve One World Government. Her talk show, The Mel K Show, is designed to preserve life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all Americans and protect this country from a future of surveillance, compliance, and control.



Episode Resources:

Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil by Hannah Arendt

The Octopus of Global Control by Charlie Robinson



Connect with Mel:

Website: https://themelkshow.com/

Rumble: The Mel K Show

Twitter: MelKShow

Instagram: @themelkshow

Truth Social: @themelkshow

—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

Support my work & Affiliate links:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER

The wellness company:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX

Enroll link:

https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?

Referral code: courtz

Www.HolyHydrogen.com

Discount code: UPRISING144K

LMNT:

https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY

Ignite Sales:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

Mindset workshop:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo

Critical thinking trivium method:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo

Solutions webinar:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo

Richard’s GTW freedom vault:

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo

https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo

©2023 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe