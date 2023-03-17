EP. 237: The Legacy Behind “Kennedy’s Man To Smash the CIA” w/ John O’Loughlin I The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites the author of McDuff Lives! and son of Thomas F. O’Loughlin Jr. to the show to share the incredible legacy of his father and suspicions pertaining to his death. Tom O'Loughlin was a scholar-athlete at Harvard, a US Navy Lieutenant on General MacArthur's flagship in World War II, a top FBI Agent for J. Edgar Hoover, and Counterinsurgency Planner for the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Vietnam War. Called "Kennedy's Man to Smash the CIA,” John has written his father’s biography, packed with details that he shares on the show, that helps understand his father's admirable career and the issues our country was facing then and still faces now.



Episode Resources:

The Secret Team by Fletcher Prouty

Humble Heroes by Steven George Bustin

TDY by Douglas Valentine

The Devil’s Chessboard by David Talbot

Propaganda



Connect with John:

YouTube: McDuff Lives 1

Website: http://screamingospreys.com

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JohnOLoughlin

Book: McDuff Lives!: The Life and Untimely Death of Thomas F. O’Loughlin, Jr.



Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

