In this episode, Courtenay invites the author of McDuff Lives! and son of Thomas F. O’Loughlin Jr. to the show to share the incredible legacy of his father and suspicions pertaining to his death. Tom O'Loughlin was a scholar-athlete at Harvard, a US Navy Lieutenant on General MacArthur's flagship in World War II, a top FBI Agent for J. Edgar Hoover, and Counterinsurgency Planner for the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Vietnam War. Called "Kennedy's Man to Smash the CIA,” John has written his father’s biography, packed with details that he shares on the show, that helps understand his father's admirable career and the issues our country was facing then and still faces now.
The Secret Team by Fletcher Prouty
Humble Heroes by Steven George Bustin
TDY by Douglas Valentine
The Devil’s Chessboard by David Talbot
McDuff Lives!: The Life and Untimely Death of Thomas F. O'Loughlin, Jr.
EP. 237: The Legacy Behind “Kennedy’s Man To Smash the CIA” w/ John O’Loughlin I The Courtenay Turner Podcast
