Ep. 236: What Americans can learn from Australia about the NWO w/ Maria Zeee| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Bold and fearless Australian independent journalist Maria Zeee, joins Courtenay to share what drives her to passionately seek and share truth! As a self proclaimed student of the New World Order since childhood she began Zeemedia.com in 2021 to shed light on truth in the midst of deception! In this conversation Maria reveals the truth of what occurred in Australia during recent years, why they are a beta testing ground for the NWO, and why other countries should take heed. Maria delineates the dangers of the WHO’s International Health Regulations Amendments & the Pandemic Treaty for national and individual sovereignty, encouraging people to take a stand against it!
Connect with Maria at Zeee Media - Australian Independent Journalist (https://zeeemedia.com/)
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/KineticCourtz
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
Support my work & Affiliate links:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/courtzt
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=COURTENAYTURNER
The wellness company:
https://www.twc.health/?ref=UY6YiLPqkwZzUX
Enroll link:
https://app.sharehealthcare.com/enroll?
Referral code: courtz
Www.HolyHydrogen.com
Discount code: UPRISING144K
LMNT:
https://drinklmnt.com/pages/free-gift-with-purchase?rfsn=6999587.ebab27&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=courtenayturner&utm_campaign=agwp&utm_content=&utm_term=&rfsn_cn=EXCLUSIVE%20GIFT%20FOR%20COURTENAY%20TURNER%27S%20COMMUNITY
Ignite Sales:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
Mindset workshop:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147526145/KVR3yvZo
Critical thinking trivium method:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147486641/KVR3yvZo
Solutions webinar:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147492490/KVR3yvZo
Richard’s GTW freedom vault:
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/2147506649/KVR3yvZo
https://www.universityofreason.com/a/29887/KVR3yvZo
©2023 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep. 236: What Americans can learn from Australia about the NWO w/ Maria Zeee| The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Bold and fearless Australian independent journalist Maria Zeee, joins Courtenay to share what drives her to passionately seek and share truth! As a self proclaimed student of the New World Order since childhood she began Zeemedia.com in 2021 to shed light on truth in the midst of deception! In this conversation Maria reveals the truth of what occurred in Australia during recent years, why they are a beta testing ground for the NWO, and why other countries should take heed. Maria delineates the dangers of the WHO’s International Health Regulations Amendments & the Pandemic Treaty for national and individual sovereignty, encouraging people to take a stand against it!